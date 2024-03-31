Short Interest in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Decreases By 28.9%

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the February 29th total of 800,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 686,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSEM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $45.87.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 36.44%. The business had revenue of $351.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tower Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $69,996,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,174,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657,777 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $67,717,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $42,314,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,303,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

