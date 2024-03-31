Short Interest in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Declines By 17.3%

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,200 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 29th total of 269,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 685,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Senti Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNTI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.38. 104,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,704. Senti Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senti Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 74.59% and a negative net margin of 2,692.82%. Analysts expect that Senti Biosciences will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Senti Biosciences

About Senti Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNTI. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Senti Biosciences by 88.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 241,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 113,172 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Senti Biosciences by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,969,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 143,785 shares during the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP lifted its stake in Senti Biosciences by 42.5% in the second quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 300,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 89,650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Senti Biosciences by 11.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,015,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after buying an additional 425,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Senti Biosciences by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

