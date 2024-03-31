Short Interest in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Declines By 17.3%

Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,200 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 29th total of 269,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 685,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Senti Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SNTI traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.38. 104,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,704. Senti Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.
Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senti Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 74.59% and a negative net margin of 2,692.82%. Analysts expect that Senti Biosciences will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Senti Biosciences
Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.
