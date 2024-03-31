Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Increases By 52.1%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the February 29th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

Sampo Oyj stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $25.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sampo Oyj will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.