Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Rises By 37.6%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the February 29th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Rakuten Group Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:RKUNY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.66. 17,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,504. Rakuten Group has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rakuten Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

