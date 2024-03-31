Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Rises By 35.1%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the February 29th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
PureTech Health Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PTCHF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,894. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. PureTech Health has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.10.
PureTech Health Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PureTech Health
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.