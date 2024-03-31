Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Rises By 35.1%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the February 29th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PTCHF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,894. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30. PureTech Health has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $3.10.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

