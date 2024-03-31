Short Interest in Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Drops By 24.0%

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the February 29th total of 4,566,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Poste Italiane Stock Performance
Poste Italiane stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05. Poste Italiane has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.70.
About Poste Italiane
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Poste Italiane
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Poste Italiane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poste Italiane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.