Short Interest in Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Grows By 42.9%

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the February 29th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Panasonic in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Panasonic Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:PCRFY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.48. The company had a trading volume of 118,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,920. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. Panasonic has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.77 billion for the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 12.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Panasonic will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.

