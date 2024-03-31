Short Interest in Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Drops By 38.1%

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the February 29th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Osino Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OSIIF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. 8,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,426. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. Osino Resources has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.32.

Get Osino Resources alerts:

Osino Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.