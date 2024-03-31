Short Interest in Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Drops By 38.1%

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the February 29th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Osino Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OSIIF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. 8,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,426. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. Osino Resources has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $1.32.
Osino Resources Company Profile
