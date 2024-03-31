Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Drops By 37.5%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the February 29th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 290,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 70.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 52,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

DWAS traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,858. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $68.44 and a one year high of $91.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day moving average of $80.38. The stock has a market cap of $833.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0489 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

