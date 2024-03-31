Short Interest in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Rises By 18.2%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,050,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the February 29th total of 11,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GrafTech International Stock Up 6.2 %

GrafTech International stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $5.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a negative net margin of 41.14%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EAF

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,154 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 12.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,971,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,494,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,010,000 after acquiring an additional 716,235 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,922,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,465,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrafTech International

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.