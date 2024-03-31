Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Expands By 50.0%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

FTAIM traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.40. 9,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,839. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.5938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

