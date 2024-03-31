Short Interest in Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Rises By 54.4%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,500 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the February 29th total of 225,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Frontera Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS FECCF opened at $6.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. Frontera Energy has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $10.66.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Frontera Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.