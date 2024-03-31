Short Interest in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Drops By 11.8%

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,500 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the February 29th total of 831,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flushing Financial

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $250,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $250,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $96,453.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,493 shares in the company, valued at $926,746.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,543,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,077,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,603,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,285 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,197,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,742,000 after purchasing an additional 39,563 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 35,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIC shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $12.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $366.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $53.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.