Short Interest in Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Expands By 39.4%

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,300 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the February 29th total of 493,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Flat Glass Group Stock Performance
Flat Glass Group stock remained flat at $1.70 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. Flat Glass Group has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $1.70.
About Flat Glass Group
