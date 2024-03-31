Short Interest in Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Expands By 39.4%

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,300 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the February 29th total of 493,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Flat Glass Group Stock Performance

Flat Glass Group stock remained flat at $1.70 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. Flat Glass Group has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $1.70.

About Flat Glass Group

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products.

