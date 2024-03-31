Short Interest in Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Increases By 22.0%

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the February 29th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.0 days.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FCMGF remained flat at $8.43 on Friday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96.

Get Firm Capital Mortgage Investment alerts:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program.

Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.