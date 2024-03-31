Short Interest in Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Increases By 22.0%

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the February 29th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.0 days.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FCMGF remained flat at $8.43 on Friday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile
