Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Increases By 46.6%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 243,900 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the February 29th total of 166,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 243.9 days.
Experian Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Experian stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173. Experian has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $44.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03.
Experian Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.