Short Interest in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Grows By 47.9%

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,400 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the February 29th total of 238,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

Insider Activity at ESAB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $85,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $248,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $85,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,074,985 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Stock Performance

ESAB traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $110.57. The company had a trading volume of 352,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,174. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.34. ESAB has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ESAB will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

