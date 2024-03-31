Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Grows By 60.8%

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2024

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTKGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the February 29th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Eltek Price Performance

ELTK opened at $11.14 on Friday. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of -1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90.

Institutional Trading of Eltek

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELTK. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eltek by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 81,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 42,178 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Eltek during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eltek in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eltek by 14,290.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eltek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.