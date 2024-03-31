Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Grows By 60.8%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the February 29th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Eltek Price Performance

ELTK opened at $11.14 on Friday. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of -1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90.

Institutional Trading of Eltek

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELTK. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eltek by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 81,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 42,178 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Eltek during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eltek in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Eltek by 14,290.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eltek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

