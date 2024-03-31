Short Interest in CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Grows By 16.9%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,284,400 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the February 29th total of 2,809,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CyberAgent Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CYAGF remained flat at $7.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CyberAgent has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $8.58.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 1.38%.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

