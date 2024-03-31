Short Interest in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Grows By 46.9%

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the February 29th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.33. 463,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,646. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $57.35 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.79. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 135.34%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total value of $147,110.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total value of $147,110.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $176,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,997 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 50.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 31.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 47.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

