Short Interest in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Rises By 59.3%

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the February 29th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GLV stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $6.06.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,213 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 31.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

