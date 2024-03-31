Short Interest in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Rises By 59.3%

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the February 29th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of GLV stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $6.06.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.0526 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
