Short Interest in China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Declines By 10.8%

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,804,700 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the February 29th total of 21,086,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Power International Development Price Performance
China Power International Development stock remained flat at C$0.40 during trading hours on Friday. China Power International Development has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.38.
About China Power International Development
