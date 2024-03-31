Short Interest in C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS) Increases By 50.6%

C3is Inc. (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the February 29th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

C3is Stock Performance

C3is stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 68,613,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,916,204. C3is has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter. C3is had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 32.33%.

About C3is

C3is Inc provides international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil.

