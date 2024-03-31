Short Interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Grows By 56.0%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the February 29th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Arqit Quantum Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARQQ opened at $0.73 on Friday. Arqit Quantum has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arqit Quantum by 30.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 517,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 35,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.
Arqit Quantum Company Profile
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
