Short Interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Grows By 56.0%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the February 29th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 911,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQQ opened at $0.73 on Friday. Arqit Quantum has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arqit Quantum by 30.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 517,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 35,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.