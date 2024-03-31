Short Interest in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Grows By 43.0%

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the February 29th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,909. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 891,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 158,262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 389,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 35,399 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 260,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

