Short Interest in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Grows By 43.0%

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the February 29th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,909. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
