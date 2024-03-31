Short Interest in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Declines By 32.3%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the February 29th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

ACM Research Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.42. ACM Research has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $34.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 13.87%. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACMR shares. Benchmark upped their target price on ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ACM Research

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACM Research news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 591,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,008.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $2,732,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 591,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,008.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,434 shares of company stock worth $4,595,572. Company insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 231.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 212.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 194.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after buying an additional 458,096 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.