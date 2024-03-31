Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

accesso Technology Group Trading Up 0.9 %

accesso Technology Group stock opened at GBX 536 ($6.77) on Thursday. accesso Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 500 ($6.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 822.12 ($10.39). The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 529.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 560.68. The company has a market capitalization of £223.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,123.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at accesso Technology Group

In other news, insider Steve Brown sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.76), for a total transaction of £802,500 ($1,014,153.92). In related news, insider Fern MacDonald sold 59,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.82), for a total value of £321,904.80 ($406,805.00). Also, insider Steve Brown sold 150,000 shares of accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.76), for a total transaction of £802,500 ($1,014,153.92). Insiders sold 265,589 shares of company stock valued at $142,388,175 in the last quarter. 7.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About accesso Technology Group

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.