Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at CL King

CL King began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SWAV. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.44.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $325.63 on Wednesday. Shockwave Medical has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 10.73.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,218,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,813 shares of company stock valued at $28,337,059. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 109.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,019,000 after purchasing an additional 89,094 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 33.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,805,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,529,000 after purchasing an additional 453,048 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 751.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

