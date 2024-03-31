Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,184 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.04. 2,876,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,328. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.87. The firm has a market cap of $216.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

