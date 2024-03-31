Sharper & Granite LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

ESGD stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.91. The company had a trading volume of 784,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,522. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

