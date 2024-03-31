Sharper & Granite LLC Purchases 670 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,973.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 84,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,972,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $845,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,657. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $21.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.71.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

