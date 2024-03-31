Sharper & Granite LLC Has $3.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $401,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,697 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,779 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $49.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,901,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,643,610. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.