Sharper & Granite LLC Has $222,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sharper & Granite LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.76. 385,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,075. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
