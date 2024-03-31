Sharper & Granite LLC Buys 105 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Sharper & Granite LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,660,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,559,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 84.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,254. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $241.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.66.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.