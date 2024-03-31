SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,554,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $480.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,065,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,928. The company has a market cap of $384.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $463.93 and a 200-day moving average of $430.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $366.29 and a 52 week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

