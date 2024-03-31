ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 3.5% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.96.

NYSE:NOW traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $762.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,368. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $770.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $681.81. The company has a market capitalization of $156.29 billion, a PE ratio of 90.65, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.68 and a twelve month high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

