Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on COLD. Raymond James raised Americold Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.13.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,909,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,778,000 after purchasing an additional 343,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,331,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,292,000 after buying an additional 1,071,074 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $677,077,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,262,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,882,000 after buying an additional 93,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,566,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,574,000 after buying an additional 106,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

See Also

