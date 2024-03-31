Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIC

Science Applications International Price Performance

SAIC opened at $130.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $145.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Science Applications International by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 1,104.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.