Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,975,000 after purchasing an additional 507,613 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,090,000 after purchasing an additional 322,503 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,389,000 after purchasing an additional 51,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.24. 833,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,278. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

