Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,025,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,278. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.32. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

