Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $62.06. 2,017,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,969. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $62.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

