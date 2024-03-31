Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,728,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.06. 2,017,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.48.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

