Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,838 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $48,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,014,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,940. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.31. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82.
About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.