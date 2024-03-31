Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.4% of Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,958 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,502,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $74,417,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.31. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

