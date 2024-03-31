Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,982,000 after buying an additional 6,004,237 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,493,000. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after purchasing an additional 954,175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $48.21. 992,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,112. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.