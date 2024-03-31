Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,982,000 after buying an additional 6,004,237 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,493,000. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after purchasing an additional 954,175 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $48.21. 992,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,112. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.13.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
