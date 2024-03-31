Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Announces Dividend of $0.17

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1664 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.21. 992,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,112. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.13. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $48.98.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,929,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,493,000. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,961 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,040,000 after purchasing an additional 954,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,892,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

