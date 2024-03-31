Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1383 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCMB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.05. 25,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,406. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $52.80.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

