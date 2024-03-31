Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1383 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCMB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.05. 25,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,406. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $52.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCMB. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000.

About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

