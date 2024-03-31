Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,280,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,398. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

