Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,389. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

